Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Fox Factory Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$161m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$198m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Thus, Fox Factory Holding has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Auto Components industry average of 11% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:FOXF Return on Capital Employed May 19th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Fox Factory Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Fox Factory Holding here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't look fantastic because it's fallen from 22% five years ago, while the business's capital employed increased by 449%. However, some of the increase in capital employed could be attributed to the recent capital raising that's been completed prior to their latest reporting period, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROCE decrease. Fox Factory Holding probably hasn't received a full year of earnings yet from the new funds it raised, so these figures should be taken with a grain of salt.

On a related note, Fox Factory Holding has decreased its current liabilities to 15% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Fox Factory Holding's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Fox Factory Holding. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 872% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Fox Factory Holding you'll probably want to know about.

