Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Soars 5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) shares rallied 5% in the last trading session to close at $132.46. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.8% loss over the past four weeks.

Fox Factory extended its rally for the third consecutive day as investors are encouraged with the progress of its Georgia manufacturing facility, which remains well on track and is likely to result in margin improvements for the firm, once completed. Fox Factory’s robust backlog, innovative product pipeline, along with strong revenue and growth visibility are driving the stock.

This vehicle suspension maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +57.7%. Revenues are expected to be $267.61 million, up 45.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Fox Factory Holding, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 17.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FOXF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).

