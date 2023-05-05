Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (Symbol: FOXF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.23, changing hands as low as $93.22 per share. Fox Factory Holding Corp shares are currently trading off about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FOXF's low point in its 52 week range is $69.28 per share, with $127.5399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.00.
