FOX FACTORY HOLDING CP Earnings Results: $FOXF Reports Quarterly Earnings

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CP ($FOXF) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, beating estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $352,840,000, beating estimates of $330,883,624 by $21,956,376.

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CP Insider Trading Activity

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CP insiders have traded $FOXF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOXF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH A FETTER purchased 600 shares for an estimated $20,418

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of FOX FACTORY HOLDING CP stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FOXF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOXF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 11/19.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.