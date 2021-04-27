Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stocks Shoot Up 27% But Its P/E Still Looks Reasonable

Despite an already strong run, Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 27% in the last thirty days. The annual gain comes to 263% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

After such a large jump in price, Fox Factory Holding's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 73.1x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 21x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Fox Factory Holding hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Fox Factory Holding's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 7.1% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 95% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 24% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 15% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Fox Factory Holding is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Fox Factory Holding's P/E

Shares in Fox Factory Holding have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Fox Factory Holding's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

