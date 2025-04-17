Fox Factory Holding Corp. Scheduled to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on May 8

Fox Factory Holding Corp. will announce first quarter 2025 results on May 8, followed by a conference call.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter ending April 4, 2025, on May 8, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call with the executive management team will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET, which will be available live on the company's website and archived for a year. Stakeholders can join the call via phone as well. Fox Factory is a leader in manufacturing performance products for both sports and vehicles, with a diverse portfolio that includes brands like FOX and Marucci. The company is known for its innovation and commitment to quality, serving professionals and enthusiasts worldwide while also expanding its product offerings through strategic acquisitions.

The upcoming announcement of first quarter results on May 8, 2025, indicates the company's commitment to transparency and regular communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call with the executive management team allows for direct engagement with stakeholders, which can enhance investor confidence and support.

The Company's strong brand portfolio and continuous innovation underscore its leadership position in the market, potentially attracting more customers and partnerships.

The mention of diversifying product offerings through acquisitions suggests strategic growth plans, which may lead to increased market opportunities and revenue streams.

Announcement of earnings release may indicate a lack of strong immediate performance, raising concerns among investors ahead of the actual results.

Timing of earnings release and conference call suggests a potential period of uncertainty for the company until results are disclosed.

When will Fox Factory release its first quarter results?

Fox Factory will announce its first quarter results on May 8, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in the conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing (800) 343-5172 for North America or (203) 518-9856 internationally.

What time does the conference call start?

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 8, 2025.

Where can I listen to the conference call?

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.ridefox.com.

What does Fox Factory specialize in?

Fox Factory specializes in designing, engineering, and manufacturing performance products for sports and vehicle applications.

$FOXF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FOXF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOXF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 11/19.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FOXF Insider Trading Activity

$FOXF insiders have traded $FOXF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOXF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH A FETTER purchased 600 shares for an estimated $20,418

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FOXF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $FOXF stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DULUTH, Ga., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF) (the “Company”), a premium brand and a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of performance-defining products and systems for customers worldwide, will announce results for the first quarter ended April 4, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the market close.





The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and hosted at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.ridefox.com



and will be archived online for one year. In addition, North American listeners may dial (800) 343-5172, and international listeners may dial (203) 518-9856; the conference ID is FOXFQ125 or 36937125.







About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF)







Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of premium products that deliver championship-level performance for specialty sports and on and off-road vehicles. Its portfolio of brands, like FOX, Marucci, Method Race Wheels and more, are fueled by unparalleled innovation that continuously earns the trust of professional athletes and passionate enthusiasts all around the world. The Company produces shocks, suspension, and other components for leading powered vehicle and bicycle original equipment manufacturers and offers premium baseball and softball gear and equipment. The Company acquires complementary businesses to integrate engineering and manufacturing expertise to reach beyond its core shock and suspension segment, diversifying its product offerings and increasing its market potential. It also provides products in the aftermarket through its global network of retailers and distributors and through direct-to-consumer channels.





FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.







Available Information







Fox Factory Holding Corp. announces material information to the public about Fox Factory Holding Corp. through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the investor relations section of its website (



https://investor.ridefox.com/investor-relations/default.aspx



) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Contact







Jeff Sonnek





ICR, Inc







jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.