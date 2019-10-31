Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF)

Q3 2019 Earnings Call

, 4:30 p.m. ET

Dan S. Robbins -- Senior Director of Communications and Investor Relations

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Fox Factory's third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call. On the call today are Mike Dennison, Chief Executive Officer; Rich Winters, President, Powered Vehicles Group; Chris Tutton, President, Specialty Sports Group; and Zvi Glasman, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release, which went out today at approximately 4:05 PM Eastern Time. If you've not had a chance to review the release, it's available on the Investor Relations portion of our website at ridefox.com. Please note that throughout this call, we will refer to Fox Factory as FOX or the Company.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown uncertainties, many of which are outside the company's control and can cause future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Important factors and risks that could cause or contribute to such differences are detailed in the company's earnings release issued this afternoon and in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition, within our earnings release and in today's prepared remarks, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income tax, non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins are referenced.

It is important to note that these are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful metrics that better reflect the performance of our business on an ongoing basis. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in today's press release, which has also been posted on our website.

And with that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to our CEO, Mike Dennison.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Dan. Good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining us on today's call. To start, I'll discuss our third quarter business and financial highlights. Rich and Chris will then provide an update on the respective business' brand development. Zvi will then review the third quarter financials and discuss our 2019 guidance. After that, we'll open the call for your questions.

Turning to our results, we feel very good about our record third quarter results which exceeded our expectations for both revenue and profitability. We benefited from continued strong growth, primarily in our Powered Vehicles Group and a modest increase in our Specialty Sports Group. Our third quarter sales of $211 million increased 20% compared to similar strong growth in the prior year period. Strong performance in the period was associated with our Tuscany division, which develops and markets aftermarket truck solution sold through dealerships across the US.

In addition, we are continuing to see significant demand for our off-road power sports products, which indicates strong consumer preference for our products in North America. In the quarter, we achieved the highest volume of shocks ever shipped, a significant achievement in a manufacturing environment already stretched with volume growth.

From a profitability perspective, we reported non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.83, representing an increase of $0.11 and adjusted EBITDA of $44 million or an increase of 11%. We were reasonably pleased with our ability to control frictional costs associated with manufacturing in California as well as staying on plan with our expansion in Georgia.

Speaking of Georgia, during the third quarter, we also completed and opened our Advanced Engineering Center at north Atlanta, which will drive innovation across both our off-road and street performance businesses. In street performance, we completed our first full quarter with Ridetech, an acquisition we finalized in Q2, and we were pleased with the results.

In Specialty Sports, we continued to perform well against a modest industry demand backdrop and remain comfortable with our mid to high single-digit growth targets for the year. Our success is fundamentally due to our innovative product offering, strong demand from our end customers and ability to lead markets in both North America and Europe.

As a result of our strong year-to-date and quarterly results and our current view of the markets we serve, we are raising our outlook for the year, which Zvi will outline for you in a few minutes. We look forward to executing on our opportunities for continued growth in 2019 and believe FOX's diversified product offerings will continue to resonate with our customers demonstrating our commitment to product innovation and growth of FOX brands in both existing and new categories.

We appreciate the strong efforts of our team as we continue to deliver differentiated products to our passionate customer base, which reinforces the value of our brands.

Before I turn the call over to Rich, on behalf of the entire team at FOX, I'd like to thank Zvi for his 12 years as CFO and wish him luck in his future endeavors. Zvi has been an integral part member of our executive team having successfully helped us transition our business through privately held a publicly traded company. Zvi's expertise and contributions have been significant to our efforts to grow our global product portfolio, drive sales and expand margins.

As we previously announced on November 1st, Zvi will step down from his role as CFO, our executive search remains ongoing to identify our next CFO, and John Blocher, our Senior Vice President of Finance, will become Interim CFO until a replacement is identified. Zvi will remain available to ensure a smooth transition through February 28th in 2020.

In summary, we are proud of our 2019 year-to-date results. Our outlook for the fourth quarter is robust, and we are pleased to be in a position today where we can raise our annual guidance. At FOX, we remain confident that in the quarters and years to come, we are going to build upon our existing accomplishment to generate sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Rich.

Richard Winters -- President, Powered Vehicles Group

Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon, everyone. In the third quarter of 2019, sales of our Powered Vehicles Group products were up 37% compared to the third quarter of 2018. We continue to see high growth across our diversified Powered Vehicles product lineup and the strong third quarter results exceeded our forecast. Sales of Off-Road and Power Sports products remained strong and we continue to build on our solid second quarter results. Tuscany had very strong sales for the quarter with strong demand on the Shelby platform and the new Harley-Davidson models.

In addition to the third quarter, as Mike stated, was our first full quarter with Ridetech, which is part of our newly formed street performance division. We have completed the integration of Ridetech, which has gone extremely well and we are very pleased with the results.

To further promote our push into the street performance market, FOX is continuing its relationship with Road Atlanta, the iconic racetrack near our corporate headquarters in Braselton, Georgia. Road Atlanta annually attracts more than 320,000 visitors from around the globe. Road Atlanta is also now home to our new state-of-the-art Tech Center. The 12,000 square foot R&D facility greatly enhances our product innovation and technology development capabilities.

We expect that the additional capacity will allow us to more efficiently address our current projects and support our future growth. We recently launched our commercial long haul products through Raney Truck Parts. Raney is one of the largest online retailers catering to the independent owner operator accessory aftermarket. Market reception so far has been excellent. Capabilities or capacities -- excuse me -- are still constrained until we are able to move into our new Georgia facility.

As I mentioned on our last call, we continue to make good progress on our expansion efforts in Georgia. In early June, we broke ground and started developing a new manufacturing facility in Hall County. The first phase of this expansion project is still on track to be up and running in late second quarter 2020. We continue to have a strong focus on our off-road capable, on-road vehicle market with our OEM customers, Ford, Toyota and Jeep as they continue to market and sell their respective models 2020 products featuring FOX shocks. These OEM platforms, which are being very well received by media and consumers, raises our brand awareness and inspire passion and enthusiast to upgrade their current vehicles to be off-road capable with our aftermarket bolt-on suspension solutions.

In our Powersports business, Kawasaki recently introduced their 2020 Teryx KRX1000. It's the first sport side by side in the 68 inch category and it features our FOX 2.5 podium LSD shocks, combined with the long suspension arms that gives KRX 1000 the longest suspension travel in its class.

As we gear up for more off-road racing this ball, I'll conclude with a quick desert racing update. In August, FOX driver Bryce Menzies scored the overall win at the 2019 Best In The Desert Vegas to Reno race. This was the first Vegas to Reno victory and the first win in this all-new all wheel drive truck that debuted at the event last year. Overall, FOX drivers are in 17 podiums across 10 classes at this race, and have just dominated the off-road racing scene.

I would like to now turn this call over to Chris.

Chris Tutton -- President, Specialty Sports Group

Thank you, Rich. Good afternoon, everyone. And the third quarter of 2019 sales of Specialty Sports Group products were up 0.5% compared to the same period in fiscal 2018. On a consistent currency basis, Specialty Sports Group product sales were up 1.6% compared to the same period in fiscal 2018. However, we remain committed to our mid to high-single digit growth targets for the year.

In our last call, I talked about our expanded relationship with quality bicycle products, which services more than 5,000 bicycle retailers throughout four US distribution centers. We had a great initial quarter and we look forward to them helping us grow our US aftermarket business. Awareness of our brand portfolio remains strong, thanks to ongoing customer loyalty and engagement programs and initiatives. Dialed, our new YouTube series about our UCI mountain bike World Cup race support efforts, has a library that includes over 50 videos that have more than 1 million combined views. This audience is highly engaged spending over 7 million minutes learning about our brand, products, technologies and how we help athletes reach the podium.

In September, we sponsored the Marzocchi Proving Grounds. This is the first official Red Bull Rampage athlete qualifier. This high profile title sponsorship raised awareness with our OEM and retail partners. They're excited that we're aggressively promoting and investing in the Marzocchi brand.

I'd now like to share some product news. In 2019, the vital MTV audience survey their readers for the fourth consecutive year voted FOX as both the number one suspension for and the number one we're shocked by. At Eurobike in Germany, we introduced the FOX new Live Valve system, which garnered positive media and industry reactions. The Live Valve system that we launched last year took home one of three Eurobike Gold winner awards, the 2019 Gear of the Year award from Bicycling magazine, and the 2019 Design and Innovation Award from Eurobike -- from Enduro Mountain Bike magazine.

We also introduced our new Marzocchi Z2 E-Bike fork Eurobike displaying it and other products in a stand-alone Marzocchi exhibit to showcase the brand. In August, at Crankworx Whistler, we introduced our new Race Face A Chester [Phonetic] dropper seatpost and A Chester crank. We also unveiled the new Easton EC70 and EC90 AX Adventure Cross wheels using an all-digital approach designed to increase awareness to the Easton Cycling brands e-commerce site.

I'll conclude with a glimpse at our most race results. Our sponsored athletes earned 14 Enduro World Series podiums at four EWS rounds, 40 UCI MTB World Cup podiums at five events, 14 podiums at Crankworx Whistler and seven podiums at the UCI MTB World Championships in Quebec, Canada.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Zvi to review our financial results.

Zvi Glasman -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Thanks, Chris. Good afternoon, everyone. I'll focus on our third quarter results, then review our guidance. Sales in the third quarter of 2019 were a record $211.3 million, an increase of 20.2% versus sales of $175.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 33% in the third quarter of 2019, a 140 basis point decrease from 34.4% in the prior year period, while our non-GAAP gross margin decreased 100 basis points to 33.4%. The decrease in non-GAAP gross margin was primarily due to the continued shift in customer and product mix as our larger North American Powered Vehicle OEMs represented a higher proportion of sales.

In addition, we continue to experience manufacturing and supply chain inefficiencies as a result of the increase in demand, which negatively impacted gross margins. However, we did see some slight improvement in the quarter versus earlier in the year.

Total operating expenses were $34.5 million or 16.3% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $29.1 million or 16.5% in the third quarter last year. The increase in operating expenses on a dollar basis was to support our growth is primarily due to higher personnel costs as we invest in product innovation, operating costs related to Ridetech and increases in facility and various other administrative expenses to support the growth of the business, partially offset by lower patent litigation-related expenses.

Non-GAAP operating expenses stated as a percentage of sales were 14.9% compared to 14.3% in the prior year period. Focusing on expenses in more detail, Sales and marketing increased $2.1 million due to our recently acquired Ridetech subsidiary, personnel and various other event and promotional-related activities.

R&D was up approximately $1.6 million, primarily due to increased personnel investments to support new product innovation and cost associated with Ridetech, partially offset by lower prototyping expenses due to project timing. As we've consistently stated, the timing of R&D and promotional expenses often changes between quarters and years depending on a number of factors, including product launch cycles.

Our general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were $12.7 million compared to $11.2 million in the prior year period. The change was primarily due to $1.2 million in payroll-related costs, $0.7 million of facility and depreciation expenses, $0.4 million of professional fees and various other items, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in litigation-related expenses.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2019, our effective tax rate was 12.9% compared to a tax rate of 19% in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. The decrease is primarily the result of lower US rates applied to certain foreign activities and ongoing benefits from our Q4 2018 restructuring activities. Adjusted EBITDA was $43.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $39.3 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.6% compared to 22.4% in the prior year quarter. The lower EBITDA margin is primarily due to the change in gross margin I highlighted in my earlier comments and the increase in non-GAAP operating expenses due to timing.

On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to FOX in the third quarter of 2019 was $29.5 million or $0.75 per diluted share compared to net income of $24.3 million or earnings of $0.62 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $32.7 million, an increase of $4.5 million compared with $28.1 million in the third quarter of the prior year period. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.83 compared to $0.72 in the third quarter of 2018.

Now, focusing on our balance sheet. As of September 27th, 2019, we had cash on hand of $32 million. Total debt outstanding was $73 million compared to $59.4 million as of December 28th, 2018. Inventory was $131.2 million compared to $107.1 million at the end of 2018. Accounts receivable was $106.8 million compared to $78.9 million as of December 28th, 2018, and accounts payable was $64.9 million compared to $55.1 million at the end of 2018. The changes in accounts receivable, inventory, accounts payable and debt are primarily attributable to the growth of our business and normal seasonality as well as the impact from our Ridetech acquisition. Additionally, our net property, plant and equipment increased to $102.6 million as of September 27th, 2019 compared to $64.8 million at the end of 2018, which includes $18.6 million due to the impact of new lease accounting standards adopted in the first quarter of 2019.

Turning to our outlook, for the fourth quarter of 2019, we expect sales in the range of $175 million to $181 million and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.57 to $0.62.

For fiscal 2019, we're raising our outlook and now expect sales in the range of $740 million to $746 million. We expect non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.64 to $2.69 for fiscal 2019. We continue to expect full year 2019 EBITDA margins of 19.5% to 20% and non-GAAP operating expenses to run 15.5% to 16%, consistent with our previous outlook.

I would also like to point out that our guidance continues to include the impact of tariffs and higher input costs based on current conditions. We continue to expect production in the new Georgia facility to begin in the second quarter of 2020 and ramp throughout the balance of the year. And while we're not yet providing guidance for 2020, we would expect some inefficiencies to continue as well as additional duplicative costs during this ramp next year.

We expect CapEx for 2019 to be in the range of 5.5% to 6.5% of sales, which reflects the impact of our previously announced operations expansion. Our guidance now assumes an annual non-GAAP tax rate of 12% to 14%, which is slightly lower than our previous expectation. We continue to expect some quarterly fluctuation in tax rates to occur during the year due to the timing of certain variables such as stock option exercises and stock prices that are difficult to predict.

I'd also like to note that we're not providing guidance on GAAP EPS as it cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the difficulty of accurately predicting the elements necessary to provide such guidance and reconciliations.

Before I turn the call back over to Mike, I'd like to first thank the Board of Directors and everyone at FOX for making the past 12 years so rewarding. It's been a privilege to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team. I look forward to continue to work closely with Mike and the team during the transition.

I'd like to now turn the call back over to Mike.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Zvi. We now would like to open the call for questions. Operator?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from Michael Swartz of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Michael Swartz -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Hey, guys. Good evening.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Mike.

Michael Swartz -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Hey. I just wanted to touch on the gross margin for a second. I think this is the fourth straight quarter we've seen that decelerate quarter-over-quarter. So maybe give us a sense on how you're thinking about gross margin playing out for the rest of the year and then into 2020, specifically with the ramp of the new facility going on? How should that -- how should we think about that playing out?

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. As we stated during the course of the year, because we're moving into Georgia or expanding in Georgia, we're not making some of the longer-term investments you'd ordinarily make while you're in a facility that's stretched in terms of capacity. So, we're experiencing basically two big factors that are contributing to the decline in gross margin. Factor number one, which is the larger factor is the shift in mix with the larger portion of the business being comprised with a larger Powered Vehicle OEMs, and the second factor is the frictional cost as a result of the fact that we're not making some of those long-term investments while we're waiting for Georgia to get up and running.

We would tell you that the shift -- the Powered Vehicle business is the faster growing of the two businesses, the long-term growth rate for that business is low double-digit rate, while the long-term growth rate for the bike business is mid to high-single digit rate. That business tends to have more of the larger Powered Vehicle OEMs. So, we would tell you that it's not a temporary situation that were existing in terms of some reversion of mix. In terms of the inefficiencies, we expect them to continue and, to some degree, increase for next year as we'll probably have lower inefficiencies but on the other hand, we're going to have some of the ramp up costs from the new facilities. What we're excited about though is that we think, as we exit the other side of this, we think that the margins can improve pretty significantly because we think there's a lot of efficiencies to be had in the new facility in Georgia, but it will take a little time to play out.

Michael Swartz -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Okay. Just hopping on that, I mean, it sounds like -- and you're not giving 2020 guidance, I understand that, but it sounds like the picture you're painting here is that maybe gross margin could take another step back in 2020 before reaccelerating in 2021. Is that a fair characterization?

Zvi Glasman -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Well, I think it's too early to give 2020 guidance. But we would tell you that the factors that are going to be negative drags on margins are -- the new facility will have a little bit of different negative impact. But on the other hand, we are doing a better job on mitigating the inefficiencies. So, I think it's a little too early. We don't know what the final mix will be. The Powered Vehicle business while it has North American large OEMs does have a fairly robust aftermarket business as well. So I'm not prepared to give guidance for 2020 at this point.

Michael Swartz -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Okay, fair enough. Fair enough. And then, just next question. I think last quarter, you called out automotive revenue to give us a sense of maybe how big that is or how quickly that's growing into something you could offer again this quarter.

Zvi Glasman -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

We actually called it out last quarter just to give an indication, and it wasn't a factor we were going to call our every quarter. On occasion, we want to give you guys some guidance, just to give some clarity to the breakup of our business and what it looks like in different elements. But that guidance we gave or that delineation we gave last quarter on aftermarket versus automotive, it's kind of a unique one-off. We won't do it again, but we're not going to do it in the quarter.

Michael Swartz -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question today comes from Rafe Jadrosich of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Rafe Jadrosich -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon. It's Rafe. Thanks for taking my question.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Hey Ray.

Rafe Jadrosich -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

I just -- first, I want to ask on the bike segment or the Specialty Sports segment. It decelerated this quarter, but you're reiterating the guidance for the year. Just like -- can you talk about some of the dynamics that might be driving deceleration while you're still confident about the full-year outlook?

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I mean, some of that seasonality or your quarter-to-quarter mix shift, so timing of things in the bike business have a tendency to reflect what happens in one quarter versus another. A bit like the prior quarter, we were surprised about where we were going end in our Q3 time frame. And we're not surprised about where we're going to end in our Q4 time frame.

So, we feel pretty good about that. But this year, there has been some more timing adjustments based on when new product starts were happening. There's other things in the bike business around e-bikes and equipment and parts and just the whole supply chain that don't relate to us, but that have an impact on when our product actually get through [Indecipherable] in the market. So, we had a few factors like that, but again, as Chris said, we're real confident with where those numbers are going to end up for the year and what we think growth is going to be.

Rafe Jadrosich -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

And then, can you talk about just the end market trends you're seeing in mountain bikes and how you feel about the inventory levels?

Chris Tutton -- President, Specialty Sports Group

Yeah. Data is tough in some of those -- in some of those areas. But what we're seeing in mountain bike is the premium bike category or the higher-end part of the mountain bike business is very strong. So, our spec position on that is really good. So I actually believe that going into next year, we're still very well positioned. We've got, I think, Chris, nine new product launches next year. So we just feel great about kind of where we're stacking up to closing the 2019 and going into 2020. And we'll give you the 2020 guidance next -- in the next earnings call. But there is nothing here that we see as a significant headwind. We just think that we're still beating the market. The market's not -- the market's not at 5% rate in general. So, for us to be between mid- to high-single digits is pretty good, and we're OK with it.

Rafe Jadrosich -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

And then, the final question for me. You talked about the gross margins from some of the larger OEMs, and you see -- can you just talk about like the overall EBIT margin for those OEMs because even as the gross margins come under pressure, the operating margins continue to stay pretty strong.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, look, we think that -- I think that's entirely true actually, exactly true. Sometimes a lower gross margin also equates to a longer -- lower EBIT margin, sometimes not. Sepending on when you have higher gross margins, you might have a more diverse skew count, lower -- I mean, which means you might have more R&D costs etc to support that customer. So it doesn't necessarily translate one-to-one.

With all that said, I guess what we feel good about is, we have put a long term EBITDA margin in excess of 20%. We don't -- we still feel very good about achieving that long-term EBITDA margin once we get past some of the inefficiencies we're experiencing while we're ramping up Georgia. We think --we think that the customer relationships we have with the profitability dynamics are very, very healthy.

Rafe Jadrosich -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Okay. That makes sense. Very helpful. Thank you.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Rafe.

Operator

The next question today comes from Larry Solow with CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Larry Solow -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Great. Good afternoon and thanks. Zvi, just first of all good luck to you. It's been great working with you for the last six-plus years since you went public, and I wish you the best of luck. Just a couple of follow ups on the question on the margin on the Power Vehicle side. As you ramp up and get past that the ramp up stage and look out into the '21 and beyond.

It's something you mentioned pretty -- that you see material opportunities there. Is this something that we could sort of compare to the Taiwan opportunity you had on the -- what was bikes -- what was bikes then in specialty sports today where you were increasing gross margin by at least on the bike side 100 bps a year. Is that something we can potentially look forward to on the Power Vehicle side as well?

Zvi Glasman -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

No. I think it's a little bit different. I mean, the labor -- the differential in labor and other cost California to Taiwan is much greater than the differential in labor and other costs between parts -- certain parts of the US and other parts of the US.

Larry Solow -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Right.

Zvi Glasman -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

So I don't think that's the case. Again, I think what I would point you to is, I do feel -- we do feel confident about the 20% EBITDA margins, but whether we -- I don't think we're willing to say that it's 22% or 23% but we're willing to say that we believe we can be in excess of 20% EBITDA margins on a long-term sustainable basis.

Larry Solow -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Right.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Larry, from my perspective, our ability to run a production and manufacturing solution in powered vehicle space where we've got a higher degree of automotive OE type customers is actually really good for us because it creates predictable, sustainable manufacturing. You can vertically integrate it. You have a good month of forecast.

We don't change daily. I mean, it's just a really good product manufacturing environment, and I think there's a lot we can do with it. Hard to do that right now in California just because you're stretched so far. But I think in general that can be a really good solution for us in the new expansion plan. And frankly, the fact we actually shipped a record level of shots last quarter out of our California factories is pretty impressive. It was quite a feat to get that done.

Larry Solow -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Right. Absolutely. Okay. And then, just on the bike side, I guess one thing worth noting is or specialty sports here. You got pretty difficult comp Q3 last year I think it grew over 20%. So, as you said, maybe some time it comes to the fact and I think it looks like timing last year you had -- the best quarter of the year by far, so maybe that's just made this quarter's timing -- exaggerated timing a little bit. Okay.

Zvi Glasman -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yeah. Larry, I think -- Larry, thanks for pointing that out. I would tell you, our business, the seasonality from year A to year B it changes for different reasons every year. And as Mike said and Chris said, we're really pleased with achieving on track to achieve our mid- to high-single-digit growth targets for the year, and we're pretty excited about the product line-up this year and future years.

Larry Solow -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

And just sticking with bikes, I know you don't break out gross margin by segment but just qualitatively since obviously we've discussed the power vehicle size where there's a little bit of pressure there, more growth things or anything. But on a specialty sport side, I'm obviously -- you move past your years where you had some pretty nice gains there.

But if you were to isolate that -- maybe not quantify exactly but gross margins there, are they sort of fliers, are they going up a little bit. I know you've gone -- you've moved down a little bit on price point, but a pretty small amount, I guess of the overall product. So, can you give us any idea where direction they're heading?

Zvi Glasman -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

We'd rather not comment on the gross margins. What we would tell you is that we've gotten that. That facility is a lot more efficient. We've been there a number of years now and we've gotten a lot of the efficiency and we'd rather not comment on gross margins by segment. You did a great job.

Larry Solow -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Fair enough. And just lastly, any update on the commercial tractor trailer update, anything you can tell us there. I think this year it seems like it's a pretty modest amount of sales because we expect growth going forward incremental as you look out over the next few years.

Chris Tutton -- President, Specialty Sports Group

Yeah. I talked about this a little before, Larry. We're really relying on the Georgia expansion [Indecipherable] and meet the demand out there. But I'll tell you, and Rich mentioned this, we launched with Raney which is the largest aftermarket long haul type shop in the country that sells our product now. We also put our catalog online live, so people can actually go in the catalog and buy parts. So, we're seeing a demand. That's actually creating increased demand -- increased demand that right now we're not fulfilling. And we're kind of home from that business back until we can get to a more elegant manufacturing solution. But Raney launched this last quarter and the go live and the catalog were a couple of big steps that had to stay on the right track.

Larry Solow -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Sounds like some of the high-class problem to have to. So, sounds great.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, yeah. Exactly.

Larry Solow -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Excellent. All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question today comes from Scott Stember with CL King. Please go ahead.

Scott Stember -- CL King & Associates -- Analyst

Good evening, and thanks for taking my questions.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Scott.

Scott Stember -- CL King & Associates -- Analyst

Maybe just circling back to the bikes, I do appreciate that you're going up against a very difficult comparison last year, you had a phenomenal year but can you just remind us how you guys from a spec perspective did on the last year? So we just get an idea of how successful your products are and maybe just give us a little bit of what you're thinking about for the next 2021 model year?

Chris Tutton -- President, Specialty Sports Group

Scott, Chris Tutton here. We were very well positioned Last year, our sales organically tied to our customers. So as bicycle sales go up, our sales will go up on the OEM side, so we had great spec last year we're early in the spec season is going into the next model year. And I think that we, again, we're positioned well. As Mike mentioned earlier we have nine new suspension platforms and we have a number of different component wheel products for launching. So we have a lot of new product. A lot of new marketing initiatives, and a great market share. So we're excited going in the next year.

Scott Stember -- CL King & Associates -- Analyst

And as far as the aftermarket, just aftermarket whether either segment it's in obviously it's a smaller piece of the pie the last few quarters but maybe just give us an idea about just quantitatively how or qualitatively the growth levels are?

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. We've had some really bright spots, Canada for instance and a few other markets internationally have done extremely well for us. So that trend -- the aftermarket being very, very strong, again, strong product offerings, strong brand, all of those things have helped for sure. Our carbon crank business, we've shipped an immense amount of carbon cranks this year on the component side, so that's also helped our aftermarket business which components primarily is a higher shift aftermarket versus OE. So, again, we're feeling really good about it. We've had great race results. We've got a lot of demand for product and we've got a lot of new product in the pipeline on its way through to the consumer.

Scott Stember -- CL King & Associates -- Analyst

All right, last question on powered vehicles. You led the way talking about Tuscany, so I imagine that that had one of the biggest impact to the positive side. Could you just maybe just give us a little more granular detail of what's really moving there and what's driving -- what's driving the progress?

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I'll start and I'll let Rich jump in too. So, yeah, Tuscany had a really strong quarter for us. We don't really break out -- we don't break out new numbers independent of the other ones on the call, but they had the Harley-Davidson launching and that was a great opportunity for us to do a tremendous amount of volume in the quarter. It's usually a big quarter for them anyway, and it just happened to be a great quarter this year. So, some amount of timing and some product opportunities moved in from [Indecipherable] Q4 to Q3.

So, we took advantage of those. And I think that production solution that we have in Elkhart really kind of hit stride almost 100% throughout the quarter. So they're making a tremendous amount of vehicles on a per day basis which really helped them get their shipments out the door. So, it's kind of function of both operations and good production, and the Harley-Davidson launch which really helped us as we got in the volume. Rich, would you add any?

Richard Winters -- President, Powered Vehicles Group

No. I'm good.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay.

Scott Stember -- CL King & Associates -- Analyst

All right. That's all I have. Thank you.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

The next question today comes from Alice Wycklendt of Baird. Please go ahead.

Alice Wycklendt -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Yes. Hi, gentlemen this is Alison for Craig. Thanks for taking my question. Many of them have been answered but just wanted to look at your Q4 guidance. I think the revenue midpoint implies kind of low double digit growth while the EPS midpoint is more like low single digits. That's a wider gap, I think, than we've seen in recent quarter. So, what are some of the factors driving that disparity?

Zvi Glasman -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

I think the biggest issue we had is a really low tax rate last year.

Alice Wycklendt -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Yeah.

Zvi Glasman -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

So, that's probably the biggest factor.

Alice Wycklendt -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Okay. And then, you did note that tariffs are included in your guidance, any way to quantify the headwind you've experienced in 2019 and maybe what your expectations for that are in 2020?

Zvi Glasman -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

It's not that material it cost about a couple pennies here and there. It has not been material. We felt the need to call it out because there's so much focus about it in various industries, but it has not been a big issue for FOX. And nor do we expect -- nor based on what we know today than we expect it to be, something should change. We of course will change our -- might reserve our -- we might reserve our ability to change our opinion.

Alice Wycklendt -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Great. That's all for me. Thanks.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Alison.

Operator

The next question comes from Jim Duffy with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Jim Duffy -- Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Inc. -- Analyst

Thank you. Good afternoon. Question on the powered vehicles, we all know the automotive OEM growth has been strong, but it seems you have a lot of momentum in the aftermarket offerings with Tuscany's sport truck and other things. So, looking to '20, do you expect the OEM revenue to continue to outpace the aftermarket revenue or does that mix drag to margins ease as we look in the 2020?

Richard Winters -- President, Powered Vehicles Group

Look, as we said, I think we don't -- I don't think we want to give guidance for next year at this point yet. It's too early for us to call about that. We think that -- I guess what I was trying to point out in my earlier comments is, we don't necessarily expect it to revert back, whether it changes, whether OEM becomes a bigger portion of sales, at this point we'd rather not comment about it until we give guidance. But we're not -- I don't think we think there's going to be a big drag on margins next year because of mix.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

And Jim, I think a positive on what we see as we kind of look out in the outer years is the breadth of portfolio, meaning the different vehicles we're on and the different OEMs that we're with. So, we've talked about Toyota, we've talked about FCA, and we've talked about Ford. If you look back several years ago, it would've been pretty much a Ford-only show. It's now a much broader portfolio than that. I think that helps us in the long-term. I think some diversification here is good.

And we're actually seeing the cycles by which they're renovating and innovating and developing new vehicles, it's happening quicker than it used to in Detroit. So that's an opportunity for us, because we're making better and better trucks and they're looking for us to help them fulfill those of those vehicles with a higher caliber product. So, I kind of look forward and think that that's good part of our business that gets stronger over time.

Jim Duffy -- Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Inc. -- Analyst

Great. Now, I want to -- digging on the powered vehicle aftermarket growth a little bit. Can you talk about the types of vehicles that are driving growth there? Is it...

Richard Winters -- President, Powered Vehicles Group

It's actually quite -- yeah, it's a good question. It's not just the types of vehicles. Maybe I can help to corral that a little bit. So we've got vehicles we test like we were doing yesterday, and that's very clearly Ford, GM, etc, and it really drives most of the demand in that space.

But in aftermarket shock sales, we fell through dealers, distributors, and through sport truck, we sell that into a wide range of different B2B solutions. That's across the board. And we're seeing that being driven by new innovation, new product launches that we've done throughout the year, and that really helped us tell the FOX story and BDS and JKS and other brands that we have out into a pretty wide audience, and you'll see that really being driven on the G-platform, charge platform, the GM platform, the Ford platform. It's across the board. And it's that helps us figure out [Phonetic] after market diversity will give us more a predictable growth and kind of a more sustainable business.

Jim Duffy -- Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Inc. -- Analyst

That's helpful. Thanks, Mike.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah.

Operator

The next question today comes from Alex Maroccia of Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Alex Maroccia -- Berenberg -- Analyst

Hey. Good afternoon, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. So, first one is just a follow-up on when I heard earlier in regards to the commercial products. It sounds like the sales are pulling through there pretty nicely, but where the sales right now in relation to your expectations and how is it related to gross margins given that capacity is not as high as you'd like for those products.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

When you talk about commercial product, can you clarify what you're referring to?

Alex Maroccia -- Berenberg -- Analyst

To further our long-haul trucking.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. It is still -- we're very excited about the space. We think that it can be one of the many drivers we have to continue growth, but the impact in margins is very small at this point. It's still a very small part of our business. The part we like about it -- it's an aftermarket space. The margins tend to be a bit stronger which is where we've talked about the aftermarket. And as we're focused in that area, as we do expand the volumes and actually support more and more of the dealers and retail shops and the other things that should help us. So on a go forward -- on a forward looking basis, it looks very attractive. We've got ways to get there.

Alex Maroccia -- Berenberg -- Analyst

Okay. That makes sense. And then one more on products, you've brought up the marine and military in the past. Can you just give any updates on what you're seeing right now in those markets?

Richard Winters -- President, Powered Vehicles Group

They're pretty predictable. Marine is not a volatile market for us. So we can kind of look at it on a year-on-year basis and know what we're going to go do. It's a little bit constrained just from the same reason the long haul business is constrained because it's using some of the same factories as our OE and aftermarket business. So we have optimism around that long-term which you can kind of unconstrained it, if you will, and because it's such a small part of our business now and such a big TAM, it has definitely significant growth opportunity going forward.

Alex Maroccia -- Berenberg -- Analyst

Got it. And then, last one is on OEM contracts. What are you guys seeing in the market right now for more of these offered vehicles similar to a Ford Raptor, a Jeep Gladiator and in terms of contracts it might be coming up soon and then opportunities are broad?

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So we can talk about the agreement in the platforms that we're entering into before the OEMs actually announcing publicly. So we don't program those management but at the same time we can see the -- we have the heavy success or the great success of the Ford Raptor. It's kind of lost the entire new sector of trucks, and obviously that benefits us and it creates conversations that we probably wouldn't have had before with different folks. And when you're thinking about the platforms in the future, we're on and well beyond. It's pretty compelling.

So, I think that whole notion of kind of Hero [Phonetic] truck that Raptor created, everybody took notice and said you said I want a J2 Rubicon if you're Jeep or the new GM products They want to have a similar vehicle with that kind of capability in your portfolio.

Alex Maroccia -- Berenberg -- Analyst

All right. That's great. Thanks a lot, guys.

Operator

The next question today comes from Ryan Sundby of William Blair. Please go ahead.

Ryan Sundby -- William Blair -- Analyst

Yeah. Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Mike, with the acquisition of Ridetech off to, I guess it sounds like a good start here, and now the opening of the R&D center at the [Indecipherable] track. Could you maybe just take a step back and provide some color on what you think success looks like for the street performance group maybe here in the near term over the next year or so? And then, as that business kind of grows and establishes itself, what's the timeline when you think that business starts to kind of support that next leg of growth you talk about?

Michael Swartz -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Yeah. I've talked before, as you know, Ryan, about street performance, well, I think with that category as we go, it has -- it follows a similar footsteps to what we've done off-road and Powered Vehicles group, and getting a marginal North Carolina Center opened up, getting the Road Atlanta R&D center opened up, it gives us access to vehicles and to race applications that allows us to really develop through some very interesting technologies that that can not only be a racetrack, if you be on the road, that whole opening our door in street performance and Ridetech has performed well, we'll keep performing on the future.

Well, it won't be a short road, it's typically longer roads to get to meaningful revenue and profit, and TAM is so big, but along the way you really have to pick what part of that TAM you want to be a part of, where you're going to sell those products into. And as you know, we're not commodity supplier at all, we're going to focus on highly innovative high-technology products that helps to grow faster further on race tracks and roads. And I think over the years in a three-year planning, five-year planning, it becomes a pretty meaninigful part of our business.

We're not quite ready yet to go give guidance on where that will be over time. But with what Rich and the team are doing and the investments we're making in both product and capability, I think you guys are going to see a kind of a continual forward progression as we grow and expand that business.

Ryan Sundby -- William Blair -- Analyst

That's great. Thanks for the color there, Mike. And I just want to say congrats to Zvi as well as he move here forward to the next phase. Thanks a lot.

Zvi Glasman -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Thanks, Ryan.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mike Dennison for any closing remarks.

Mike Dennison -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you for your questions and your interest in FOX. Our team has done a tremendous job year-to-date and I would like to thank all of them for their hard work. Their collaboration with our customers and suppliers remained important to our continued success. We look forward to speaking with you again when we report our 2019 fourth quarter and fiscal year results. Have a good evening.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

