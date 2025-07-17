Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 7, 2025

Fox Factory Holding Corp. to announce Q2 results on August 7, 2025, with a subsequent conference call for discussion.

Quiver AI Summary

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF) will release its second-quarter financial results for the period ending July 4, 2025, on August 7, 2025, after market close. Following the announcement, the Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, which will be available for live streaming on its website and archived for a year. Interested parties can join via phone using specific numbers provided, with a conference ID included for reference. Fox Factory is recognized for its high-performance products in motorsports and sporting goods, serving both OEMs and the aftermarket while expanding its brand portfolio through strategic acquisitions. The Company emphasizes transparency and regulatory compliance through various communication channels, including SEC filings and public webcasts.

Potential Positives

Fox Factory Holding Corp. will announce its second-quarter results on August 7, 2025, indicating an upcoming event that can potentially impact stock performance and investor perceptions.

The company will host a conference call for discussion with executive management, providing transparency and engagement with investors and analysts.

Fox Factory is recognized as a global leader in design and manufacturing for specialty sports and vehicles, which underscores its strong market position and brand reputation.

The company's diverse portfolio of brands, including FOX and Marucci, highlights its innovative capabilities and broad product offerings, potentially attracting a wider customer base and increasing sales opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial results or forecasts for the second quarter, potentially indicating a lack of positive performance or uncertain outlook.

The announcement of theearnings callis simply a procedural update and lacks specific achievements or milestones, which may lead to concerns about the company's current trajectory and growth.

There is no information regarding recent acquisitions or innovations that could strengthen the company's market position, raising questions about the company's strategy and competitive edge.

FAQ

When will Fox Factory announce its second quarter results?

Fox Factory will announce its second quarter results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 7, 2025.

How can I access the live conference call?

You can access the live conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ridefox.com.

What is the conference call dial-in number?

North American listeners can dial (800) 445-7795, and international listeners can dial (785) 424-1699.

Where can I find more information about Fox Factory?

More information is available through SEC filings, press releases, and the investor relations section of their website.

$FOXF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $FOXF stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FOXF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FOXF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

$FOXF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FOXF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FOXF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Swartz from Truist Securities set a target price of $34.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Jim Duffy from Stifel set a target price of $34.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Craig Kennison from Baird set a target price of $25.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Bret Jordan from Jefferies set a target price of $38.0 on 02/28/2025

Full Release



DULUTH, Ga., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF) (the “Company”), a premium brand and a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of performance-defining products and systems for customers worldwide, will announce results for the second quarter ended July 4, 2025, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after the market close.





The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and hosted at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.ridefox.com



and will be archived online for one year. In addition, North American listeners may dial (800) 445-7795, and international listeners may dial (785) 424-1699; the conference ID is FOXFQ225 or 36937225.







About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF)







Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of premium products that deliver championship-level performance for specialty sports and on and off-road vehicles. Its portfolio of brands, like FOX, Marucci, Method Race Wheels and more, are fueled by unparalleled innovation that continuously earns the trust of professional athletes and passionate enthusiasts all around the world. The Company is a direct supplier of shocks, suspension, and components to leading powered vehicle and bicycle original equipment manufacturers and offers premium baseball and softball gear and equipment. The Company acquires complementary businesses to integrate engineering and manufacturing expertise to reach beyond its core shock and suspension segment, diversifying its product offerings and increasing its market potential. It also provides products in the aftermarket through its global network of retailers and distributors and through direct-to-consumer channels.





FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.







Available Information







Fox Factory Holding Corp. announces material information to the public about Fox Factory Holding Corp. through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the investor relations section of its website (



https://investor.ridefox.com/investor-relations/default.aspx



) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Contact







Jeff Sonnek





ICR, Inc







jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com





