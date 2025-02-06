Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Results on February 27, 2025

Fox Factory Holding Corp. will announce Q4 2025 results on February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. announced that it will release its fourth quarter financial results for the period ending January 3, 2025, on February 27, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day, where executive management will discuss the results and provide additional insights. The call will be available for live streaming on the company's website and archived for one year. The company, a leader in engineering and manufacturing high-performance products for sports and off-road vehicles, emphasizes innovation and has a portfolio that includes brands like FOX and Marucci. They operate in both the original equipment manufacturing space and the aftermarket, with a commitment to transparent communication with stakeholders.

The announcement of the fourth quarter results indicates transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed about the company's financial performance.

Coordination of a conference call allows for direct interaction between the company's executive management and investors, potentially increasing investor confidence and engagement.

The scheduled call and its availability via the company's website highlight the company's focus on accessibility and communication with stakeholders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. showcases its diverse range of premium products and expansion into complementary markets, suggesting growth potential and strategic development beyond its core offerings.

There is no specific financial performance forecast provided ahead of the fourth quarter results announcement, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.



The timing of the announcement and subsequent conference call suggest possible delay or lack of preparedness in reporting, which could raise concerns about operational transparency.



The lack of disclosure regarding any potential challenges or issues faced in the fourth quarter could be perceived negatively by stakeholders expecting transparency in communication.

When will Fox Factory announce its fourth quarter results?

Fox Factory will announce its fourth quarter results on February 27, 2025, after market close.

How can I listen to the Fox Factory conference call?

The conference call can be listened to live on the Company's website or via phone at specified numbers.

What time is the Fox Factory conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 27, 2025.

What is the purpose of the conference call?

The conference call will discuss the fourth quarter results and provide additional comments and details from the executive management team.

Where can I find more information about Fox Factory?

More information about Fox Factory is available on their investor relations website and through SEC filings.

$FOXF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FOXF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOXF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 11/19.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FOXF Insider Trading Activity

$FOXF insiders have traded $FOXF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOXF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER TUTTON (SEE REMARKS (A)) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $322,270 .

. TED WAITMAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $194,300

ELIZABETH A FETTER purchased 600 shares for an estimated $20,418

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FOXF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $FOXF stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF) (the “Company”), a premium brand and a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of performance-defining products and systems for customers worldwide, will announce results for the fourth quarter ended January 3, 2025, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after the market close.





The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and hosted at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.ridefox.com



and will be archived online for one year. In addition, North American listeners may dial (800) 579-2543, and international listeners may dial (785) 424-1789; the conference ID is FOXFQ424 or 36937424.







About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FOXF)







Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a global leader in the design engineering and manufacturing of premium products that deliver championship-level performance for specialty sports and on and off-road vehicles. Its portfolio of brands, like FOX, Marucci, Method Race Wheels and more, are fueled by unparalleled innovation that continuously earns the trust of professional athletes and passionate enthusiasts all around the world. The Company is a direct supplier of shocks, suspension, and components to leading powered vehicle and bicycle original equipment manufacturers and offers premium baseball and softball gear and equipment. The Company acquires complementary businesses to integrate engineering and manufacturing expertise to reach beyond its core shock and suspension segment, diversifying its product offerings and increasing its market potential. It also provides products in the aftermarket through its global network of retailers and distributors and through direct-to-consumer channels.





FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.







Fox Factory Holding Corp. announces material information to the public about Fox Factory Holding Corp. through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the investor relations section of its website (



https://investor.ridefox.com/investor-relations/default.aspx



) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Jeff Sonnek





ICR, Inc







jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com





