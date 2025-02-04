FOX Earnings Results: $FOXA Reports Quarterly Earnings

FOX ($FOXA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.96 per share, beating estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $5,078,000,000, beating estimates of $4,931,774,460 by $146,225,540.
FOX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of FOX stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 3,531,945 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $149,507,231
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,871,577 shares (+169.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $121,553,854
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,632,104 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $111,416,962
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP removed 2,229,039 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $94,355,220
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,240,595 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,514,386
- THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC removed 1,186,247 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,213,835
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 980,672 shares (+269.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,511,845
