Fox Declines On Reports Of Likely Reunion With News Corp.

(RTTNews) - Fox Corp. (FOXA) shares are declining more than 6 percent on Monday morning trade after reports that Rupert Murdoch is planning to combine with News Corp. The reunion is probably to save corporate expenses and to create new businesses. Murdoch and his family trust hold around 40 percent voting rights in both companies.

Further, the company announced the expansion of its partnership with Innovid (CTV) and Tubi.

Reports said Credit Suisse downgraded Fox to neutral from outperform.

Currently, FOXA is at $29.48, down 6.58 percent from the previous close of $31.55 on a volume of 3,277,103.

