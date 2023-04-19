FOX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.48, changing hands as low as $30.07 per share. Fox Corp shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOX's low point in its 52 week range is $26.35 per share, with $37.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.57. The FOX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

