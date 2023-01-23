FOX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.68, changing hands as high as $30.77 per share. Fox Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOX's low point in its 52 week range is $26.35 per share, with $40.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.69. The FOX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

