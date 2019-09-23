Fox Corp's Rupert Murdoch gets paid $42.2 mln in 2019

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Fox Corp FOXA.O Chairman Rupert Murdoch was paid $42.2 million in fiscal 2019, lower than last year, following the media company's sale of its film and TV assets to Walt Disney Co DIS.N.

In a filing on Monday, Fox said Murdoch's compensation in 2018 was $49.2 million.

CEO Lachlan Murdoch's compensation for the year ending June 30, 2019 was $42.1 million compared with $50.7 million a year earlier.

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch will earn $29.3 million and $23.6 million respectively, from next year onwards, excluding compensation related to the Twenty-First Century Fox deal. (https://bit.ly/2laTNpv)

The newly spun-off media company Fox Corp debuted on the Nasdaq earlier in March following the $71 billion sale of Twenty-First Century Fox's film and television assets to Walt Disney.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2439, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2439;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.