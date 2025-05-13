Fox Corporation Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $23.8 billion , Fox Corporation ( FOXA ) is a leading U.S.-based media company that delivers news, sports, and entertainment content through its well-known brands, including FOX News, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, and Tubi. Operating across four main segments - Cable Network Programming; Television; Credible; and The FOX Studio Lot, it serves audiences via traditional and digital platforms.

Shares of the New York-based company have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. FOXA has surged 65.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 12.8% . Moreover, shares of Fox Corporation are up 12.8% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal gain.

Focusing more closely, the TV broadcasting company has also outpaced the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s ( XLC ) nearly 23% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of FOXA rose 4.3% on May 12 after its strong fiscal Q3 2025 results . The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.10 and revenue of $4.4 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate . The surge was driven primarily by a 64.9% increase in advertising revenue, fueled by Super Bowl LIX, strong digital growth from Tubi, and improved news ratings. Investor confidence was further boosted by a robust affiliate fee growth in both the Television and Cable Network Programming segments.

For the fiscal year ending in June 2025, analysts expect FOXA’s EPS to grow 29.7% year-over-year to $4.45. The company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 11 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On May 12, CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon raised FOX Corp.'s price target to $59 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

As of writing, FOXA is trading slightly above the mean price target of $53.95. The Street-high price target of $62 implies a potential upside of 13.3% from the current price levels.

