Fox Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $306 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $253 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $413 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $3.03 billion from $2.89 billion last year.

Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $306 Mln. vs. $253 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $3.03 Bln vs. $2.89 Bln last year.

