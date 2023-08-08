Fox Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $375 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $306 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $443 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $3.03 billion

Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $375 Mln. vs. $306 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $3.03 Bln vs. $3.03 Bln last year.

