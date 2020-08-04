Markets
Fox Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOX) released earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $122 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $454 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $375 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $2.42 billion from $2.51 billion last year.

Fox Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $375 Mln. vs. $389 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q4): $2.42 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.

FOX FOXA

