Fox Corporation Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fox Corporation (FOX):

Earnings: $666 million in Q3 vs. -$54 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.40 in Q3 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $520 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.96 per share Revenue: $3.45 billion in Q3 vs. $4.08 billion in the same period last year.

