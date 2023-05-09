Fox Corporation Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fox Corporation (FOX):

Earnings: -$54 million in Q3 vs. $283 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.10 in Q3 vs. $0.50 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $494 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.87 per share Revenue: $4.08 billion in Q3 vs. $3.46 billion in the same period last year.

