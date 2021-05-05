Fox Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOX) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $567 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $78 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $523 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $3.22 billion from $3.44 billion last year.

Fox Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $523 Mln. vs. $568 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $3.22 Bln vs. $3.44 Bln last year.

