Fox Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOX) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $109 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $313 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $165 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $4.23 billion from $4.61 billion last year.

Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $109 Mln. vs. $313 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.12 -Revenue (Q2): $4.23 Bln vs. $4.61 Bln last year.

