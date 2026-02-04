Markets
FOX

Fox Corporation Q2 Profit Declines, But Revenue Rises 2%

February 04, 2026 — 08:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOXA) on Wednesday reported net income attributable to stockholders of $229 million, or $0.52 per share, for the second quarter, compared with $373 million, or $0.81 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders was $360 million, or $0.82 per share, compared with $442 million, or $0.96 per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 2% to $5.18 billion from the prior-year period.

The company has declared a dividend of $0.28 per Class A and Class B share, payable on March 25 to shareholders of record on March 4, 2026.

Fox Corporation shares fell 3.22% on Tuesday to close at $63.18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FOX
FOXA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.