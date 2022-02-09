Fox Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fox Corporation (FOX):

Earnings: -$85 million in Q2 vs. $224 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.15 in Q2 vs. $0.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $77 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Revenue: $4.44 billion in Q2 vs. $4.09 billion in the same period last year.

