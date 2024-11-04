Fox Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $827 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $407 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $672 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $3.564 billion from $3.207 billion last year.

Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

