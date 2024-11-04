News & Insights

FOX

Fox Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

November 04, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $827 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $407 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $672 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $3.564 billion from $3.207 billion last year.

Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $827 Mln. vs. $407 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.78 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.564 Bln vs. $3.207 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
