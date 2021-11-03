Fox Corporation Profit Falls In Q1

Markets
(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOX) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $701 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $1.11 billion, or $1.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $642 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $3.05 billion from $2.72 billion last year.

Fox Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $642 Mln. vs. $716 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.05 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year.

