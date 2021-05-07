Fox Corporation Just Recorded A 61% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues were US$3.2b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.96, an impressive 61% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:FOXA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Fox's 20 analysts is for revenues of US$13.1b in 2022, which would reflect a credible 5.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to crater 22% to US$2.64 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$13.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.60 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 5.4% to US$40.59despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Fox's earnings by assigning a price premium. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Fox at US$54.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$29.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Fox's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 4.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 7.2% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.2% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Fox.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Fox going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Fox (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

