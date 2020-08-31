Fox Corporation (FOXA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Fox Corporation (FOXA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FOXA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FOXA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FOXA was $27.82, representing a -30% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.74 and a 40.41% increase over the 52 week low of $19.81.

FOXA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV) and Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). FOXA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports FOXA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -23.39%, compared to an industry average of 11.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FOXA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FOXA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FOXA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEJ with an increase of 43.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FOXA at 4.25%.

