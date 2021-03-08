Fox Corporation (FOXA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Fox Corporation (FOXA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FOXA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FOXA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FOXA was $41.29, representing a -0.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.44 and a 108.43% increase over the 52 week low of $19.81.

FOXA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC). FOXA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.53. Zacks Investment Research reports FOXA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .4%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FOXA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FOXA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FOXA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD)

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAB with an increase of 33.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FOXA at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.