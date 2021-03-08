Fox Corporation (FOXA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Fox Corporation (FOXA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FOXA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FOXA has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of FOXA was $41.29, representing a -0.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.44 and a 108.43% increase over the 52 week low of $19.81.
FOXA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC). FOXA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.53. Zacks Investment Research reports FOXA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .4%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FOXA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to FOXA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FOXA as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)
- First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)
- First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)
- First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD)
- First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FAB with an increase of 33.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FOXA at 10000%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.