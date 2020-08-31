Dividends
Fox Corporation (FOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Fox Corporation (FOX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FOX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FOX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FOX was $27.92, representing a -28.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.84 and a 45.95% increase over the 52 week low of $19.13.

FOX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV) and Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). FOX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports FOX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -29.84%, compared to an industry average of 11.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FOX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

