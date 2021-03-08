Fox Corporation (FOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Fox Corporation (FOX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FOX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FOX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FOX was $39.04, representing a -0.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.14 and a 104.08% increase over the 52 week low of $19.13.

FOX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC). FOX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FOX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.