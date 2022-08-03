Fox Corp., Verizon Renew Multi-year Distribution Deal

Markets
(RTTNews) - Media major Fox Corporation (FOXA), said on Wednesday that it has renewed a multi-year distribution deal with Verizon for its Fios TV platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement allows the continued distribution of the full portfolio of FOX brands including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Network and local FOX O&O TV stations in markets including New York, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia.

FOX Weather will also be added to the Fios TV lineup, and Tubi will be included in both Fios TV set top boxes, as well as on many other platforms, the company said in a statement.

