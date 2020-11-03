Markets
FOX

Fox Corp. Q1 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Fox Corp. (FOXA, FOX) reported first quarter adjusted net income attributable to stockholders of $716 million or $1.18 per share compared to $521 million or $0.83 per share, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.17 billion, 36% higher than the prior year quarter due to higher contributions at the Television and Cable Network Programming segments.

First quarter revenues were $2.72 billion, a 2% increase from the $2.67 billion, last year, led by revenue growth at the Cable Network Programming segment.

CEO Lachlan Murdoch said: "We delivered solid financial and operating results across the company in the first quarter while we continued to navigate the impacts of the pandemic on our businesses. Our growth was led by FOX News Media where the FOX News Channel has been the highest rated television network in America for the last four months and has consistently achieved record digital engagement across its platforms."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FOX FOXA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular