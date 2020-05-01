Fox Corp. (FOXA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fox Corporation FOXA is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on May 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the fiscal third quarter has moved a penny south to 72 cents per share over the past 30 days, implying a 5.3% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, the consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $3.36 billion, suggesting 21.9% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, Fox’s stellar surprise history shows estimate beats in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 98.1%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.



Factors to Consider



Fox’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results are expected to reflect the negative impact of the coronavirus. Lower ad demand and spending is anticipated to have hurt advertising revenues, which accounts for more than 50% of the company’s topline.



Moreover, cancellation of major sporting events globally is expected to have dented advertising revenues, partially offset by increased political-ad spending in the to-be-reported quarter.



Further, Fox’s investments in expanding its network are driving the ratings, a trend that most likely continued in the to-be-reported quarter. Additionally, portfolio strength across entertainment and news content is expected to have aided viewership.



In fact, the first quarter was solid for FOX News Digital. Average monthly multiplatform unique visitors were 119.8 million, total multiplatform views were 5.7 billion and total multiplatform minutes were 13.2 billion, per Comscore data, cited by Fox.



Moreover, the network saw double-digit increases in March on a year-over-year basis including multiplatform views (up 33%), multiplatform unique visitors (up 29%) and multiplatform minutes (up 26%). The network’s comprehensive coverage of coronavirus propelled traffic and engagement to all-time highs.



Key Q3 Developments



On Mar 2, Fox announced the completion of its previously-announced purchases of Seattle stations KCPQ-TV FOX 13 and KZJO-TV MyNetworkTV 22 as well as Milwaukee station WITI FOX 6 from Nexstar Media Group.



On Feb 14, Fox announced a multi-year agreement with Cox Media Group that renews FOX Network affiliations for four stations operated by CMG including WFXT in Boston, MA; WHBQ in Memphis, TN: WFOX in Jacksonville, FL and KOKI in Tulsa, OK.



What Our Model Says



Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the care here.



Fox has an Earnings ESP of +0.83% and a Zacks Rank #4. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Stocks to Consider



Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Etsy ETSY has an Earnings ESP of +8.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify SHOP has an Earnings ESP of +5.44% and is #2 Ranked.



ANSYS ANSS has an Earnings ESP of +2.14% and a Zacks Rank #3.







