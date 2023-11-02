Fox Corp tops quarterly revenue estimates on growth in television segment

Adds details from earnings report

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fox Corp FOXA.O beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday, as it benefited from higher affiliate fees in its television segment that includes its news network.

The Fox News parent posted quarterly revenue of $3.21 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $3.18 billion, according LSEG data.

Fox's advertising revenue fell 2% to $1.2 billion in the reported quarter on lower political advertising revenue at Fox Television Stations.

Net income fell to $407 million, or $0.82 per share, from $605 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

