Fox Corp tops quarterly revenue estimates on growth in television segment

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

November 02, 2023 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fox Corp FOXA.O beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday, as it benefited from higher affiliate fees in its television segment that includes its news network.

The Fox News parent posted quarterly revenue of $3.21 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $3.18 billion, according LSEG data.

Fox's advertising revenue fell 2% to $1.2 billion in the reported quarter on lower political advertising revenue at Fox Television Stations.

Net income fell to $407 million, or $0.82 per share, from $605 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

