Fox Corp. price target raised to $47 from $42 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft raised the firm’s price target on Fox Corp. (FOXA) to $47 from $42 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says sports, news, and political drove a strong fiscal Q1.
