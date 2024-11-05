Fox Corp. price target raised to $47 from $42 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft raised the firm’s price target on Fox Corp. (FOXA) to $47 from $42 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says sports, news, and political drove a strong fiscal Q1.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FOXA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.