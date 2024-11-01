Fox Corp. price target raised to $40 from $38 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Fox Corp. (FOXA) to $40 from $38 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. A strong political cycle, strength in sports and news ratings, and accelerating revenue growth at Tubi anchor the firm’s $3.1B EBITDA forecast for FY25, which it notes is “modestly ahead of consensus.” However, if cord-cutting levels remain in the high-single-digit range as they are today for Fox, it could still prove challenging for the core business to grow consolidated EBITDA on an organic basis over the long term, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FOXA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.