Markets
FOX

Fox Corp. To Buy Back Addl. $5 Bln Shares, Declares Dividend

August 05, 2025 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mass media firm Fox Corp. (FOX) on Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized incremental stock repurchases of an additional $5 billion of the Company's Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock.

With the increase, the company's total stock repurchase authorization is now $12 billion.

Further, the company's Board has authorized an increase in semi-annual dividend, and has declared a dividend of $0.28 per Class A and Class B share. The dividend is payable on September 24 with a record date of September 3.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Fox shares were gaining around 1.4 percent to trade at $52.77.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FOX
FOXA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.