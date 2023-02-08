Fox Corp boosts share repurchase kitty by $3 billion

Adds details of share repurchase plan

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Fox Corp FOXA.O said on Wednesday it would buy back $3 billion worth of additional shares, taking the total authorization to $7 billion.

The repurchase covers class A and class B common stocks.

Separately, the company said second-quarter revenue rose about 4% to $4.61 billion, beating analysts' estimate of $4.58 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)

