Fox Corp beats quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

February 08, 2023 — 08:01 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Fox Corp FOXA.O beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, powered by higher ads during the Qatar soccer World Cup and sale events by major retailers in the holiday period.

Revenue rose about 4% to $4.61 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $4.58 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

