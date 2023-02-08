Fox Corp beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Fox Corp FOXA.O beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, powered by higher ads during the Qatar soccer World Cup and sale events by major retailers in the holiday period.

Revenue rose about 4% to $4.61 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $4.58 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.