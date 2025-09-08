Fox Corp. Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 16.84 Mln Class B Common Stock At $54.25/shr

Markets
(RTTNews) - Fox Corp. (FOXA, FOX) announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering by trusts established for the benefit of Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch and James Murdoch and his or her respective descendants and charitable organizations of about 16.84 million shares of FOX's Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a price to the public of $54.25 per share.

Fox noted that the selling stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. The Company is not selling any shares of Class B common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole underwriter for the Offering.

