Fox Business to host second Republican debate -Politico

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Fox Business will hold the second debate of the 2024 Republican presidential contest, Politico news outlet reported on Wednesday, making the conservative-leaning Fox outlets hosts of the party's first two debates.

It is unclear whether the frontrunner in the Republican race for the White House, Donald Trump, will be at either one.

Trump has said he plans to skip the first Republican debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That forum will be broadcast on Fox News, also part of Fox News Media.

The second debate will be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation in Simi Valley, California on Sept. 27 and be partnered with Univision and Rumble, Politico reported, citing the Republican National Committee. Rumble, a video platform popular with conservatives, will also be a partner in the first debate, the RNC has said.

Representatives of the RNC did not immediately confirm the report on the second debate.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.