Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring Cheryl Casone, host of “American Dream Home” on Fox Business Network.

My Best Purchase

The best purchase I ever made was buying my first home when I was 22 years old. My great uncle passed away and he left me a small inheritance. Instead of going out and buying a new car or clothes or jewelry, I wanted to buy a home.

My Worst Purchase

The worst purchase I ever made was an overpriced pair of boots. Let’s just say they were/are very uncomfortable. So lesson learned — if you can’t wear something or use something, then why buy it?

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Fox Business’ Cheryl Casone on the Best and Worst Purchases She’s Made

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.