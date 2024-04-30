Fox Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FOX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.74, changing hands as low as $28.72 per share. Fox Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.8325 per share, with $33.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.75. The FOX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

