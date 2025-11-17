Fox (BIT:1FOX) Price Target Increased by 11.08% to 54.39

The average one-year price target for Fox (BIT:1FOX) has been revised to €54.39 / share. This is an increase of 11.08% from the prior estimate of €48.97 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €37.76 to a high of €79.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.24% from the latest reported closing price of €47.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,033 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FOX is 0.16%, an increase of 21.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.24% to 164,125K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 7,313K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,458K shares , representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FOX by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 7,285K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,309K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FOX by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 5,799K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,226K shares , representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FOX by 5.99% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,284K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,342K shares , representing a decrease of 38.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FOX by 31.60% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 5,115K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,208K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FOX by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.