Fox Advisors Upgrades Western Digital (WDC)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Fox Advisors upgraded their outlook for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.46% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Digital is 48.26. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.46% from its latest reported closing price of 41.80.

The projected annual revenue for Western Digital is 16,108MM, an increase of 42.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDC is 0.18%, an increase of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 295,359K shares. The put/call ratio of WDC is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,029K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,595K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 12,491K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,606K shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 0.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,970K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,896K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 9,708K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,427K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 63.07% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 8,007K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,967K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Western Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data.

