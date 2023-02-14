Fourthstone Now Owns 9.95% of Community Financial (TCFC)

Fintel reports that Fourthstone has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.56MM shares of The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC). This represents 9.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.55MM shares and 9.68% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.29% and an increase in total ownership of 0.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.99% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Financial is $49.98. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.99% from its latest reported closing price of $40.31.

The projected annual revenue for Community Financial is $81MM, an increase of 5.12%. The projected annual EPS is $5.44, an increase of 8.62%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCFC is 0.14%, a decrease of 11.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.19% to 2,388K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 253K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCFC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 135K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCFC by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Bhz Capital Management holds 127K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCFC by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 100K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCFC by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Community Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $2.0 billion. Through its 12 banking centers and four dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation.

