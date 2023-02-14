Stocks
SABK

Fourthstone Now Owns 9.90% of South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK)

February 14, 2023 — 09:53 am EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that Fourthstone has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.75MM shares of South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (SABK). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.61MM shares and 8.06% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.29% and an increase in total ownership of 1.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.22% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for South Atlantic Bancshares is $17.85. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 32.22% from its latest reported closing price of $13.50.

The projected annual revenue for South Atlantic Bancshares is $52MM, an increase of 9.03%. The projected annual EPS is $1.55, a decrease of 2.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Atlantic Bancshares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABK is 0.54%, a decrease of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.22% to 808K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

SABK / South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. Ownership

Banc Funds Co holds 430K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 290K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 88K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing a decrease of 110.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABK by 55.55% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

