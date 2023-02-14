Fourthstone Now Owns 9.90% of South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK)

Fintel reports that Fourthstone has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.75MM shares of South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (SABK). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.61MM shares and 8.06% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.29% and an increase in total ownership of 1.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.22% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for South Atlantic Bancshares is $17.85. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 32.22% from its latest reported closing price of $13.50.

The projected annual revenue for South Atlantic Bancshares is $52MM, an increase of 9.03%. The projected annual EPS is $1.55, a decrease of 2.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Atlantic Bancshares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABK is 0.54%, a decrease of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.22% to 808K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 430K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 290K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 88K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing a decrease of 110.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABK by 55.55% over the last quarter.

