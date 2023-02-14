Fourthstone Now Owns 9.76% of Private Bancorp of America (PBAM)

Fintel reports that Fourthstone has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (PBAM). This represents 9.76% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.48MM shares and 8.47% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.50% and an increase in total ownership of 1.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.72% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Private Bancorp of America is $36.21. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 5.72% from its latest reported closing price of $34.25.

The projected annual revenue for Private Bancorp of America is $86MM, an increase of 8.14%. The projected annual EPS is $4.30, a decrease of 0.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Private Bancorp of America. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBAM is 0.53%, an increase of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 421K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 297K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBAM by 99.89% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 118K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBAM by 14.84% over the last quarter.

