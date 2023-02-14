Fourthstone Now Owns 7.26% of Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY)

Fintel reports that Fourthstone has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.69MM shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY). This represents 7.26% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.64MM shares and 6.73% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.09% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Codorus Valley Bancorp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVLY is 0.17%, an increase of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.17% to 4,916K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 690K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 650K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLY by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 292K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLY by 99.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 286K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 208K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Declares $0.16 Dividend

On January 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 23, 2023 received the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $25.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.74%, the lowest has been 1.74%, and the highest has been 5.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=150).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Background Information

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is the largest independent financial services holding company headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Codorus Valley primarily operates through its financial services subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland.

